1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Hamilton

Law enforcement is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon involving a motorcycle in Hamilton.
Hamilton police, fire and EMS and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded at 2:45 p.m. to the intersection of Pyramid Hill and Southern Hills boulevards for a report of a motorcycle that collided with a van.
A Chevrolet van was turning left onto Pyramid Hill Boulevard when it was struck by the motorcycle, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The motorcycle operator was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with life-threatening injuries and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the van was uninjured, according to the sheriff’s office. Information on the crash victims has not been released.
Butler County START is investigating the crash.
About the Author