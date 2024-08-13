BreakingNews
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Hamilton

1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Hamilton

News
By
7 minutes ago
X

Law enforcement is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon involving a motorcycle in Hamilton.

Hamilton police, fire and EMS and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded at 2:45 p.m. to the intersection of Pyramid Hill and Southern Hills boulevards for a report of a motorcycle that collided with a van.

A Chevrolet van was turning left onto Pyramid Hill Boulevard when it was struck by the motorcycle, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcycle operator was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with life-threatening injuries and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was uninjured, according to the sheriff’s office. Information on the crash victims has not been released.

Butler County START is investigating the crash.

In Other News
1
How to prevent your bags from getting lost when you fly
2
Middletown school board picks former member to fill vacancy
3
Spooky Nook, 17Strong hosting Hamilton Neighborhood Nights Out
4
More area HS students earning early college degree through Miami...
5
Blighted properties in Butler County to be razed thanks to state...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top