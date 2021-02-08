X

1 arrest made during latest Butler County OVI checkpoint

One arrest was made during Friday's OVI checkpoint in Monroe. FILE PHOTO
Credit: STAFF

By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

One person was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence during a OVI checkpoint Friday evening in Monroe.

Pete Reising of the Butler County OVI Task Force said 694 drivers were checked during the checkpoint that operated from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday on Ohio 4 near the Monroe Fire Station at 6262 Hamilton-Middletown Road.

He said two drivers were diverted for further investigation. One resulted in a misdemeanor citation for marijuana possession in addition to the driver being arrested for OVI.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. Department of Transportation/National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

