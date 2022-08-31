‘Zombie deer’ confirmed in 13 Ohio counties, including here

Combined Shape Caption A Colerain Twp. police officer attempts to move a "zombie deer" away from the road. Zombie deer have been bitten by gnats and picked up a disease that causes them to stare and not be deterred by loud noises. CONTRIBUTED/COLERAIN POLICE Combined Shape Caption A Colerain Twp. police officer attempts to move a "zombie deer" away from the road. Zombie deer have been bitten by gnats and picked up a disease that causes them to stare and not be deterred by loud noises. CONTRIBUTED/COLERAIN POLICE

The virus is not infectious to people or pets and is not spread from animal to animal. Rather, it is transmitted from the bite of small insects called midges.

Infected deer show symptoms within five to 10 days and many die within 36 hours of the onset of symptoms. Signs of the illness include lethargy, head hung down, loss of fear of humans, swelling of the tongue, head and neck, difficulty breathing and excess salivation. Affected deer are often found in or near bodies of water, likely because of fever and dehydration.

Sightings of sick or dead deer should be reported at wildohio.gov or to a local Ohio wildlife officer so the Division of Wildlife can track incidences and perform tests. For more information about EHD visit wildohio.gov.