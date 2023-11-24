Young’s Dairy ice cream a part of Ohio, Michigan football bet between governors

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the governor from the state up North placed a friendly wager ahead of Saturday’s rivalry football game between Ohio State and Michigan.

“I am confident that Coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes will bring a win back to Ohio, so I am making a friendly wager of ice cream with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer,” DeWine said in a statement.

DeWine has bet peppermint stick, hot cocoa peppermint, and cow patty ice cream from Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs and black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati.

Last year, DeWine offered Buckeye Pizza from Adriatico’s on the OSU campus; Stewart’s Root Beer, which was founded in Mansfield, Ohio, in 1924; and the iconic Jumbo Cream Puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in Columbus.

“The Game is a time-honored tradition that pits the Michigan Wolverines, the winningest team in college football history from the best state in the Midwest against the Buckeyes,” said Whitmer. “Once again, I am proud to bet Governor DeWine some Michigan-made ice cream and treats. As the mom of two girls who bleed maize and blue, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines this Saturday.”

Whitmer has wagered a gift package of ice cream from Zingerman’s. Last year, Whitmer put forward a Detroit-style gift package, including the famous Buddy’s pizza, a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes, and a case of Vernor’s ginger ale.

At noon Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan. First played in 1897, the Buckeyes have won 17 out of the last 21 meetings between the two squads.