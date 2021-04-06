Wright State students to be offered J&J vaccine

Interested Wright State University students may now receive free COVID-19 vaccinations through Student Health Services and Wright State Physicians.
Wright State has received a small supply of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine and will begin administering shots weekly to Wright State students on April 8. The university expects to receive further shipments.
Wright State sent out an interest email Tuesday morning and the appointments are already filling up.
“And we do have a waitlist as well that we can place students on. So at this point, interest appears to be pretty high and our appointments have already started filling up,” said Genessa Merritt, nurse practitioner for Wright State Student Health Services.
Student-only vaccine clinics will be held at the Wright State Physicians Health Center at 725 University Boulevard, by appointment only. Students ages 18 and older can schedule their appointment through the Wright State Physicians patient portal or by calling 937-245-7200.
The student vaccination program is part of Ohio’s effort to provide COVID-19 vaccine to college students before the end of the Spring Semester.
Wright State Physicians is also offering a limited number of Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations at a weekly clinic, by appointment only.
Appointments for the Wright State Physicians clinic can be scheduled by completing the Wright State Physicians online form or by calling 937-245-7200.
Wright State Physicians vaccine clinics are held at 2455 Executive Park Boulevard, by appointment only.
Beginning April 12, vaccine providers may reserve up to 25% of their weekly allotment for partner employers. At that time, Wright State Physicians plans to reserve this amount for Wright State employees.
For more information, visit wrightstatephysicians.org or call 937-245-7200.