Wright State students to be offered J&J vaccine

The student vaccination program is part of Ohio’s effort to provide COVID-19 vaccine to college students before the end of the Spring Semester.

Wright State Physicians is also offering a limited number of Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations at a weekly clinic, by appointment only.

Appointments for the Wright State Physicians clinic can be scheduled by completing the Wright State Physicians online form or by calling 937-245-7200.

Wright State Physicians vaccine clinics are held at 2455 Executive Park Boulevard, by appointment only.

Beginning April 12, vaccine providers may reserve up to 25% of their weekly allotment for partner employers. At that time, Wright State Physicians plans to reserve this amount for Wright State employees.

For more information, visit wrightstatephysicians.org or call 937-245-7200.