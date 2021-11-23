Wright State professor to join state update on COVID-19 today

Vanderhoff previously attributed the increase to the delta variant, which health experts say is more contagious, as well as colder temperatures bringing people inside more, where it’s easier for the virus to spread.

“The delta variant has had it’s second wind and it’s continuing to relentlessly seek out vulnerable, unvaccinated people in Ohio,” he said last week. “We all want to be on the other side of this thing. In order to get there, we simply need more people to choose to be vaccinated.”

Nearly 6.7 million people in Ohio have started the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 110,787 kids ages 5 to 11, according to ODH.