Wright State, Central State not compliant with Ohio ‘science of reading’ standards, state audit finds

Both facets were required by law starting Jan. 1, 2025. Programs risk losing accreditation if their infractions are not fixed a year from today.

The science of reading

The audit’s results are the latest chapter in Dewine’s years-long push for the state’s K-12 classrooms and its institutions of higher education to fully adopt a literacy approach called the science of reading, which focuses on phonics and teaching students to sound words out.

“The science of reading is clearly the best way to teach children how to read,” DeWine said at a Tuesday press conference.

For years now, he has underlined the benefits of the science of reading compared to other approaches (like three-cueing, whole language, or balanced reading). He told reporters Tuesday that reading is both a right and a key to student success in other areas of academics and in life. He said it’s incumbent upon the state to ensure that students are given the best tools.

“To use any other method is morally wrong. It’s wrong. And that’s why we’re taking such effort to focus on this,” he said.

The audit

At his behest, the Ohio legislature passed a bill that would eventually require every K-12 classroom in the state to fully adopt the approach. In tandem, Ohio law requires the state’s accredited teaching programs to both hit standards specific to the science of reading and to fully banish the instruction of other approaches.

An audit evaluating all 48 educator preparation programs in Ohio turned up “mixed results,” DeWine told reporters Tuesday.

On one hand, he said, most Ohio universities are excelling. “Now on the other hand, the audit found that there are some instances and some colleges that are not fully aligned.”

The audit sorts Ohio’s accredited teaching programs into three categories:

In alignment (hitting at least 71 of 73 science of reading benchmarks and only teaching the science of reading);

Partial alignment (hitting fewer than 71 benchmarks and only teaching the science of reading);

and not in alignment (any institution that has one or more violations for including banned teaching practices in its instruction, regardless of its science of reading benchmark score).

The results

CSU and WSU were joined by some of Ohio’s largest universities on the “not in alignment list,” including Ohio State University, Ohio University, the University of Toledo, and Bowling Green State University.

DeWine said each of these universities told the state they’ve already become compliant in the time since the audit, but the state has not yet followed up on its audit findings.

Wright State wound up on the list, according to the audit, for using one textbook that incorporates “three-cueing,” a literacy approach counter to the science of reading that Ohio law now bans. The audit mentions that Wright State program leaders agreed to phase out use of the textbook.

A similar infraction was spotted in Central State’s program, but this time with two instances of banned material.

In a statement to this outlet, CSU College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences and Education Dean Lillian Drakeford said action had already been taken.

“Central State University took immediate action by removing those resources and implementing new adoptions that ensure full alignment with the science of reading and the state guidelines,” Drakeford said. “We are currently updating our courses and anticipate that these updates will be finalized and ready for the beginning of the 2026 spring semester.”

The area had a plethora of schools that passed the audit, including the University of Dayton, Wittenberg University, Cedarville University, Wilimington College, and Miami University.

“This audit reinforces for us that we’re preparing future teachers to help every child become a strong, confident reader,” Mary-Kate Sableski, professor of literacy and special needs in UD’s department of teacher education, said in a Tuesday press release highlighting the university’s accomplishment.

