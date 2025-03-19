Wright brothers' record-setting Flyer III becomes Ohio’s official aircraft

Unlike the brothers' first Flyer, which was the first manned aircraft to take flight in 1903, the Flyer III was a steerable craft that became the blueprint for the emerging aircraft industry.

“The 1905 Wright Flyer III is the world’s first practical airplane, capable of sustained and truly maneuverable flights,” said Brady Kress, president and CEO of Dayton History, which owns and operates the Wright Flyer III display at Carillon Park in Dayton. “With this flying machine, the Wrights truly taught themselves how to fly. Through the course of this process, they developed a useful, marketable invention that changed the world.”

S.B. 24, which passed each stage of the lawmaking process unanimously, now heads to governor’s desk for final approval.

