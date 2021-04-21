Woman goes from homeless to hopeful with Head Start program through Butler County Educational Service Center

For the next six months, Sweeten and her children lived in her car. They used gas station bathrooms and baby wipes to wash up. They bought food that didn’t need to be cooked to eat. The summer heat was unbearable, and on cold winter nights she had to start the car every 45 minutes to keep her family warm. Throughout it all, she never lost hope that there was something more for them.

One day while driving, Sweeten noticed a sign that read “Butler County Educational Service Center, Enrolling Now for Head Start.’' She made the call right away. With a safe place for her young son to go, she would be able to work more to support her family. King started at Head Start in Fairfield that September.