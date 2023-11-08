With Issue 2 passage, here’s when you can legally possess marijuana in Ohio

Ohio adults excited by the state’s legalization of recreational marijuana Tuesday will need to wait a month to imbibe if they want to be legally protected.

“Under Ohio law, every citizen-initiated proposal that is passed by the voters takes effect 30 days after the election, which will be December 7th of this year,” said Tom Haren, spokesperson for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, the campaign that drafted the law and petitioned it onto the ballot over the course of two years.

Once Dec. 7th rolls around, Ohioans over the age of 21 will be legally able to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana in plant form or up to 15 grams in extract form and grow up to six marijuana plants per adult (capped at 12 plants per household), according to Haren.

However, the legal market outlined in Issue 2 will certainly not be in place in a month’s time, leaving a question of where of-age Ohioans would obtain the marijuana they’re legally able to possess under Ohio law.

When asked, Haren responded, “Issue 2 does not speak to that.” Previous reporting from the Dayton Daily News found that many Ohioans already travel to Michigan to partake in its recreational market, but it’s a federal violation to bring marijuana across state borders.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.