Winter storm damages Warren County museum

Three skylights in the connecting hallway between the Harmon Museum of the Warren County Historical Society and the Armstrong Conference Center apparently collapsed under the weight of the snow and ice that had accumulated sometime on Sunday or Monday, according to Jeanne Doan, the museum’s assistant director.

Doan said the snow, ice and water damage was found Tuesday in the 50-foot walkway connecting the buildings. The hallway is where the museum’s contemporary art paintings are displayed, she said.