Wilmington air cargo carrier shares in $45M defense contract

UPS in Louisville, Ky.; Delta Air Lines Inc. in Atlanta; Northern Air Cargo LLC in Alaska; Amerijet International Inc., in Miami and Western Global Airlines Inc., of Estero, Fla. are sharing the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the department said.

Indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts — or “ID/IQ” contracts — provide for an indefinite number of services for a fixed time.