Who was Ashley Flynn? What to know about the woman killed in Tipp City

Ashley Flynn, 37, was found dead in her home in the 900 block of Cunningham Court after police were called early Monday, Feb. 16 for a reported home burglary. Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said she was shot twice.

Flynn coached seventh-grade girls volleyball at Tippecanoe Middle School and worked as a substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools, where she also was a former teacher. For the past year she served as a teacher for LifeWise Academy in Tipp City, a nonprofit that provides Bible-based education to public school students away from campus during school hours.

“She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness and the positive impact she had on so many — both in and out of the classroom and on the court," Tipp City Schools said.

Explore Ashley Flynn family celebrates what would have been 38th birthday

Flynn, formerly Ashley Smith, was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School and Lee University, a private Christian university in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Cunningham Court residents described the Flynn family as wonderful, active neighbors who have lived on the cul-de-sac for about four or five years.

The Dayton Daily News continues to follow this case. Here is a roundup of our coverage so far:

Ashley Flynn case: Husband in jail on suspicion of murder

Caleb Flynn, 39, was arrested Thursday evening and is charged with one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence.

The former music pastor is accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, a beloved Tipp City Schools volleyball coach and substitute teacher.

FBI joins Ashley Flynn case: Husband starred on ‘American Idol’

The FBI is among agencies assisting with the investigation into the shooting that devastated a Tipp City family active in the community, schools and their church.

“We have also reached out to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Miami County Prosecutor’s Office and the Dayton FBI office, who are also assisting us not only for manpower purposes but also additional resources and expertise in certain fields that can help in this situation,” Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said.

While still working as a music pastor, Ashley’s husband, Caleb Flynn, in 2013 appeared as a contestant on the 12th season of “American Idol.” During an interview, he shared: “I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty. I love her.”

Neighbors said the Flynns and their two elementary-age daughters are often seen outside with the family’s two Goldendoodles. They have a volleyball net set up in the backyard, a basketball hoop along the driveway and they would often toss a softball outside as well.

VIDEO: Tipp City police chief discusses investigation into Ashley Flynn homicide

Tipp City homicide: Autopsy conducted; Police reviewing tips, evidence

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning, Feb. 17, and the results are pending.

Investigators are following up the information and evidence obtained during the autopsy.

Police also are reviewing tips from the community.

Late Monday morning police asked people with video footage or any information to come forward.

Tipp City neighbors shocked about shooting of Ashley Flynn in reported burglary

Neighbors of Ashley Flynn expressed shock a day after her death, questioning how this could happen in their tight-knit community.

“Everybody that knew her loved her,” said neighbor Sally Shank. “She really just engaged you. She was full of light. She’s going to leave a big hole in our church, and our neighborhood and our schools.”

Neighbors also expressed concern and a need for vigilance. One said she’s installing a home security system.

Tipp City homicide: What we know as the investigation reaches third day

Investigators are continuing to follow up on information and evidence gathered during the autopsy process.