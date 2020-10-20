Where you can get rid of old drugs on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Drug Enforcement Administration has announced it will hold its 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, Oct. 24.
The DEA says that the event is meant to offer a safe, responsible way to dispose of unneeded prescription drugs, which DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea said are highly susceptible to being used incorrectly, being abused, or being taken.
In a release announcing the event, the DEA said rates of prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses are alarmingly high in the U.S., with studies showing most abused prescriptions come from family and friends.
The drug take back day will include collection sites at law enforcement locations across the country, including dozens in the greater Dayton area.
The DEA said that collection sites will follow local coronavirus guidelines and regulations, but also said that there are ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs without leaving their homes.
For example, the Food and Drug Administration said that some medicines direct patients to flush them down the sink or toilet if a take-back option isn’t available, while others can be disposed of in the household trash by removing them from original containers and mixing them with undesirable substances like coffee grounds or cat litter before throwing out.
In the greater Dayton area, these are the law enforcement agencies collecting prescription drugs on Saturday, as well as the location of the collection sites.
Butler County
- Fairfield Police Department, 5230 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield
- Fairfield Twp. Police Department, 6485 Vonnie Vale Court, Fairfield
- Hamilton Police Department, 331 S. Front St., Hamilton
- Oxford Police Department, E. Park Place and E. High Street, Oxford, by the amphitheater
- Oxford Twp. Police Department, 925 S. Main St., Oxford
- Oxford Police Department permanent collection box site, 101 E. High St., Oxford
- Ross Twp. Police Department, 4055 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton
- West Chester Police Department collection in Walgreens Parking Lot, 7804 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester Township
Champaign County
- Mechanicsburg Police Department at the Mechanicsburg Village Hall, 18 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg
Clark County
- Clark County Sheriff’s Office in the Tecumseh High School parking lot, 10000 W. National Road, Bethel Twp.
- Clark County Sheriff’s Office East, 3130 E. Main St., Springfield
- Enon Police Department, 363 E. Main St., Enon
Darke County
- Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the Family Health Building, 5735 Meeker Rd, Greenville
Greene County
- Cedarville Police Department, 14 E. Xenia Ave., Cedarville
- Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 120 E. Main St., Xenia
- Greene County Sheriff’s Office at the Beavercreek Police Department, 1388 Research Park Drive, Beavercreek
- Greene County Sheriff’s Office at the Fairborn Police Department, 70 W. Hebble Ave., Fairborn
- Greene County Sheriff’s Office at the Sugarcreek Twp. Police Department, 4398 Clyo Road, Sugarcreek Twp.
Miami County
- Miami County Sheriff’s Office at the Miami County Transfer Station, 2500 N. County Road 25A, Troy
- Piqua Police Department, 100 N. Wayne St., Piqua
- Tipp City Police Department, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City
- West Milton Police Department, 701 S. Miami St., West Milton
Montgomery County
- Butler Twp. Police Department at Walmart, 3465 York Commons Blvd., Dayton
- Centerville Police Department front parking lot, 155 W. Spring Valley Pike
- City of Clayton Police Department drop box, 6996 Taywood Road, Clayton
- Dayton Police Department Safety Building 24/7 drop box, 335 W. Third St., Dayton
- Dayton Police Department West Patrol 24/7 drop box, 951 W. Washington St., Dayton
- Dayton Police Department East Patrol North 24/7 drop box, 417 E. Helena St., Dayton
- Dayton Police Department East Patrol South 24/7 drop box, 2721 Wayne Ave., Dayton
- Dayton Police Department Central Patrol 24/7 drop box, 248 Salem Ave., Dayton
- Englewood Police Department lobby 24/7 drop box, 333 W National Road, Englewood
- Kettering Police Department parking lot or lobby drop-off, 3600 Shroyer Road, Kettering
- Miami Twp. Police Department, 2660 Lyons Road, Miamisburg
- Sinclair Police Department, 444 W. Third St., Dayton
- University of Dayton Police Department lobby drop box, 300 College Park, Dayton
- Vandalia Division of Police, 245 James Bohanan Drive, Vandalia
Shelby County
- Sidney Police Department, 234 W. Court St., Sidney
Warren County
- Clearcreek Twp. Police Department, 7593 Bunnell Hill Road, Springboro
- Franklin Police Department 24/7 drug drop box in lobby, 400 Anderson St., Franklin
- Franklin Police Department in Walmart Super Center drug drop, 1275 E. 2nd St., Franklin
- Hamilton Twp. Police Department. 7780 OH-48, Maineville
- Lebanon Division of Police in the Kroger parking lot, 1425 Columbus Ave., Lebanon
- Warren County Drug Task Force at Kroger, 5100 Terra Firma Drive, Mason
- Springboro Police Department at the City of Springboro Municipal Building, 320 W. Central Ave., Springboro