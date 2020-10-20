Where you can get rid of old drugs on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The DEA says that the event is meant to offer a safe, responsible way to dispose of unneeded prescription drugs, which DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea said are highly susceptible to being used incorrectly, being abused, or being taken.

In a release announcing the event, the DEA said rates of prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses are alarmingly high in the U.S., with studies showing most abused prescriptions come from family and friends.