When to expect stimulus payments

Local News | 25 minutes ago

The American people can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend, the White House announced.

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that includes a third round of stimulus payments.

The U.S. Department of Treasury and IRS are working to get relief payments out as soon as possible, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday afternoon.

The bill authorized $1,400 payments for each eligible person plus $1,400 for each dependent. As with the first and second round of payments, the checks will be reduced or eliminated for people with an income above a certain amount.

