When can Ohioans expect spring’s last freezing day?

FILE PHOTO: Frost near the Miami River in Dayton. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Spring may have sprung, but that doesn’t mean cold temperatures have been left behind.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington is expecting unseasonably cold temperatures for today and Tuesday, with afternoon highs to be approximately 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal.

While Ohioans may want to put their winter coats away, it’s not unusual for the Buckeye State to get cold spells throughout April.

Ohio’s last freezing spring day is typically between April 16-30, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Using data from 1991 to 2020, the NCEI determined the the last spring freeze for most of the U.S. Nearly all of Ohio’s final spring freeze usually falls in mid to late April, but for some spots in northeast Ohio residents could feel a chill into early to mid May.

For Ohioans working on their spring gardens, a frost could kill their harvest before seeds have even sprouted.

A light freeze — about 29 to 32 degrees — can kill tender plants whereas a severe freeze of 24 degrees and colder will result in heavy damage to most garden plants, according to the Almanac.

