When can local college students get the COVID vaccine on-campus?

Central State University

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to students on Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Beacom-Lewis/Walker Gymnasiums.

Information about additional clinics will be available the week of April 12.

Miami University

Miami University will offer the vaccine to students on April 10-11 and April 15-16.

The University has received 3,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for students. Clinics for second doses will be on May 1-2 and May 6-8.

Students living on campus will have the initial opportunity to schedule a vaccine appointment, then students taking in-person or hybrid classes. If any appointments are available, the clinics will be open to any students.

The University will email students with information on registering for an appointment. It hopes to offer additional vaccine clinics this month.

University of Dayton

A vaccination clinic for students will be held at UD Arena from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 11. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at the clinic.

Students can register online or by calling Premier Health’s vaccination line at 937-276-4141.

The site is in partnership with the University, Premier Health and Miami Valley Hospital.

Wilberforce University

Wilberforce University will hold vaccine clinics for students every Monday in April from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Gaston Lewis Arena gymnasium.

The University is partnering with Greene County Health Department to distribute the vaccine.

To register for a vaccine appointment visit http://www.gcph.info or https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Wittenberg University

Students will be able to get vaccinated during a clinic Thursday, April 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wittenberg University’s Health, Wellness, and Athletics Complex.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered. The second-dose clinic is scheduled for Thursday, April 29.

Students can register using a special portal specifically for students. Walk-in appointments will be accepted, but students with an appointment will have a shorter wait time.

Students who have scheduled an appointment off-campus but who wish to switch their appointment can email deanofstudents@wittenberg.edu.

Wright State University

Wright State students can register for a COVID vaccine appointment through Student Health Services and Wright State Physicians.

Registration is available using the Wright State Physicians patient portal or by calling 937-245-7200.

Student-only vaccine clinics will be held at the Wright State Physicians Health Center at 725 University Boulevard.

The University also received a small shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines and will begin administering shots weekly to students on April 8.