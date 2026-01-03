What you need to know about flights to Caribbean

Impact at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as of Saturday morning included 15 canceled flights to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, eight cancellations to and from Aruba and six to and from St. Thomas, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.

Delta said customers would be notified of cancellations via the Fly Delta app.

Atlanta’s second-largest carrier, Frontier Airlines, is offering a travel waiver for Jan. 3-4 flights to five Caribbean destinations.

In 2019, the U.S. government prohibited all American carriers from flying to and from Venezuela.

International airlines almost entirely halted service last month following further safety warnings from the U.S. government.