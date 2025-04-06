What to know about this weekend’s flooding in the Miami Valley

“Some river flooding will linger well into the start of the workweek, with road closures due to high water possible for several days,” the NWS said.

The Miami Valley has received at least 3 to 4 inches of rainfall since Friday, Matthew Campbell, a meteorologist for the NWS, said. He added that Sunday shouldn’t add much additional rain to the total, around a tenth or so.

“The bulk of the rain is pretty much over. We’re going to have some showers today, but they aren’t going to dump a lot of rain,” Campbell said.

He added for those who live near the Great Miami River that people should pay attention to the river and the nearest area forecast.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“Nothing imminent that we see. It’s just going to be a little bit chilly this week,” Campbell said. “We’re not seeing additional hazardous weather in the near-term coming up.”

He added that people should pay attention to if roads are closed as conditions from the storm may linger, and to where the water is at.

The NWS forecast for the next week involves mostly sunny to sunny skies with smaller chance of rain showers and moderate temperatures in the 50s.

The Miami Conservancy District

The Miami Conservancy District activated its flood protection system in response to widespread heavy rainfall across the Great Miami River Watershed on Saturday.

The district said as of Saturday, the Great Miami River watershed “received 3.0 to 5.0 inches of rain over the last 72 hours, with 1.50 to 2.50 inches falling in just the last 24 hours.”

As of Sunday, the Great Miami River watershed is at 33.05 feet of water as of 10:30 a.m., according to the MCD river forecast. In the last 24 hours, there has been 0.53 inches of rainfall.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The district closed floodgates in Piqua, Troy, West Carrollton, Miamisburg, Middletown and Hamilton. A pump station was also operated in Piqua to manage local water levels. As of Sunday, in a Facebook post by the Miami Conservancy District, two floodgates in Franklin and four floodgates in Miamisburg are now closed.

“Some locations have crested but some areas still rising,” the post said. “We’re working round the clock to stay vigilant and make sure actions are taken when needed.”

All five Miami Conservancy District flood protection dams in Germantown, Englewood, Lockington, Taylorsville and Huffman are storing water to reduce the risk of flooding in downstream areas.

“We had some ponding on roads yesterday as our sewer system reached capacity, so we are asking drivers to exercise cautions in ponded areas,” Lauren Karch, communications coordinator for the city of Troy, said.

“Our engineers said they don’t expect any additional road impacts now that the river level has crested,” Karch added.

AES Ohio, Ohio Edison, Duke Energy

The AES Ohio map lists at least 23 customers facing power outages, with 15 in Montgomery County and five in Greene County.

“Over last week’s storms, we’ve had restored power to those customers," Mary Ann Kabel, a spokesperson for AES Ohio, said. “Some of the outages depending on where they are, take a little bit longer due to the flooding that we have throughout the service’s territory. It’s really accessing the right roads to get there.”

Kabel said with all weather, people should make sure to have a storm kit and a plan, to stay informed and have their outage number handy so calls can be made to report outages.

“Another thing we always share is safety first, and if you see a downed power line, report it immediately and stay at least 30 feet away or more away from that power line,” Kabel said.

Duke Energy’s Ohio’s outage map indicates less than 11 people are without power for Butler and Hamilton countries.

For Ohio Edison, the map indicates zero customers in Clark County are facing power outages.

We’ve reached out to Ohio Edison and Duke Energy for comment.