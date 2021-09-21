What to know about marijuana dispensary coming to Beavercreek

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has granted an operational license to a marijuana dispensary coming to Beavercreek. The board awarded a Dispensary Certificate of Operation to Harvest of Beavercreek, located at 4370 Tonawanda Trail on Tuesday afternoon.
A soft opening is planned for Sept. 29, with a grand opening tentatively scheduled for the week after.
Harvest of Ohio sells flowers, topicals, and edibles, among other products, and operates other locations in Athens and Columbus. The company’s Athens location was approved by the Board of Pharmacy on Sept. 1 and opened for business on Sept. 20.
Founded in 2017, the company boasts a community-oriented and philanthropic bent, says Chief Executive Officer Ariane Kirkpatrick.
“We hire compassionate people,” she said. “You’re going to see a knowledgeable staff, patient, understanding and able to tell you about the product.”
Harvest of Beavercreek is the 57th dispensary licensed to operate in the state of Ohio, and the third licensed to operate in Greene County.
Kirkpatrick is the first owner of a vertically-integrated cannabis company in Ohio, meaning the company controls all aspects of production and distribution. Kirkpatrick is also the first minority female to be licensed by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to grow and dispense medical marijuana, and one of only two black dispensary owners in the state.
“I wanted to make sure we had a minority workforce and minority vendors. I’m proud to say that’s our model,” Kirkpatrick said. “We have over 50% minority workers on our team.”
In Ohio, patients can get a medical marijuana recommendation from a certified doctor to treat more than 20 qualifying medical conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, chronic pain, fibromyalgia, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder.