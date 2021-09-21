What to know about marijuana dispensary coming to Beavercreek

Harvest of Beavercreek is the 57th dispensary licensed to operate in the state of Ohio, and the third licensed to operate in Greene County.

Kirkpatrick is the first owner of a vertically-integrated cannabis company in Ohio, meaning the company controls all aspects of production and distribution. Kirkpatrick is also the first minority female to be licensed by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to grow and dispense medical marijuana, and one of only two black dispensary owners in the state.

“I wanted to make sure we had a minority workforce and minority vendors. I’m proud to say that’s our model,” Kirkpatrick said. “We have over 50% minority workers on our team.”

In Ohio, patients can get a medical marijuana recommendation from a certified doctor to treat more than 20 qualifying medical conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, chronic pain, fibromyalgia, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder.