What to know about Haiti: A gang-controlled country in crisis

Many of the immigrants arrived here using the longstanding program of Temporary Protected Status (TPS). For them, Springfield was a land of opportunity and an opportunity to escape the violence in their homeland.

Here are some things to know about their homeland of Haiti:

• Location: Haiti occupies the western third of the island of Hispaniola in the Caribbean Sea. It is known for its mountainous terrain, tropical forests, and coastal ecosystems including coral reefs.

• History: Haiti became an independent country in 1804, making it the first Black-led republic in the Americas.

• Capital city: The capital city is Port-au-Prince, with a population of 3.2 million.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• Population: The overall population of Haiti is estimated at 12 million people.

• Language: The official languages are Haitian Creole and French.

• Climate: Haiti’s climate is tropical, characterized by warm temperatures year‑round and distinct wet and dry seasons. Haiti is highly vulnerable to tropical storms and hurricanes, especially the southern region.

• Economy: Haiti is heavily dependent on agricultural exports, which include coffee, mangoes and other fruits such as avocados, papayas and pineapples.

• Government and Politics: Haiti has been without elected leadership since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. The last democratic elections for president were held in 2016. Haiti is currently under an interim transitional government led by Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• Gangs: Haiti is experiencing one of the most severe gang‑driven security collapses in its modern history. Gangs have become the dominant armed actors in much of the country, outnumbering the Haitian National Police and the military. Gang coalitions control up to 90% of Port‑au‑Prince.

• Child recruits: The United Nations estimates that 30% to 50% of members of armed groups are children, with some as young as 9 years old being recruited.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• Turmoil: The country is facing significant governance challenges due to gang control, displacement, and security breakdowns. Plans for the deployment of an international gang suppression force are slated to begin in April.

• Poverty: More than 60% of Haiti’s nearly 12 million people live on less than $4 a day, and hundreds of thousands of Haitians are starving or nearing starvation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.