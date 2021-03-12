What to expect at Ohio’s reopened fairs

Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud has issued an order to allow fairs and animal exhibitions, rescinding an order from last July that limited fairs to junior fair activities only.
The order allows fairs and animal exhibitions to go on with some restrictions.
For example, masks are required to be worn by everyone on the fairgrounds unless actively eating or drinking or due to other exceptions.
Fairgrounds are required to be organized to encourage social distancing and discourage large groups.
The new order also tells fairs to give priority seating to family members of participants in exhibitions, competitions and auctions, and limits the number of spectators permitted at grandstands to 30% capacity outdoors and 25% capacity indoors.
The full text of the order is available below.