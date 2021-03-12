X

What to expect at Ohio’s reopened fairs

Cora Hildebrand, of Troy, prepares her hog for judging at the Miami County Fair Wednesday. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Cora Hildebrand, of Troy, prepares her hog for judging at the Miami County Fair Wednesday. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News | 18 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud has issued an order to allow fairs and animal exhibitions, rescinding an order from last July that limited fairs to junior fair activities only.

The order allows fairs and animal exhibitions to go on with some restrictions.

ExploreCoronavirus: Ohio expected to have full county fairs this year, DeWine says

For example, masks are required to be worn by everyone on the fairgrounds unless actively eating or drinking or due to other exceptions.

Fairgrounds are required to be organized to encourage social distancing and discourage large groups.

The new order also tells fairs to give priority seating to family members of participants in exhibitions, competitions and auctions, and limits the number of spectators permitted at grandstands to 30% capacity outdoors and 25% capacity indoors.

The full text of the order is available below.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.