What they’re saying: The economy in Dayton, Ohio and the U.S.

Stuart Hoffman, senior economic advisor, PNC Financial Services Group

“Industrial production rose by a solid 0.6% in July, close to our above consensus forecast. This is another clear indication, along with the strong 528,000 rise in July payroll jobs, that the U.S. economy is not in recession, despite the two consecutive quarters of small declines in real gross domestic product. Indeed, real GDP growth is off to a solid start in the current quarter.”

Combined Shape Caption Amanda Agati, chief investment officer, PNC Financial Services Group Combined Shape Caption Amanda Agati, chief investment officer, PNC Financial Services Group

Amanda Agati, chief investment officer, PNC Financial Services Group

“In July, equity markets delivered their best monthly return in nearly two years, with the S&P 500 up 9.2%. However, year-to-date returns remain firmly in negative territory. Given the market has experienced three other rallies of 5% or more this year only to quickly fizzle out and mark new lows for 2022, investors are wondering whether the most recent rally is just another false start. Based on the guideposts we monitor, we believe the probability for continued positive market momentum has increased.”

Combined Shape Caption Kevin Willardsen is an associate professor of economics at Wright State University Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption Kevin Willardsen is an associate professor of economics at Wright State University Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Kevin Willardsen, associate professor of economics at Wright State University

“I’m kind of bearish. I think the jobs numbers are an upwards sign. I think people are putting a little too much emphasis on the unemployment rate. These yield curve inversions as they are becoming more more frequent are starting to concern me. I also think there is a fall in people’s disposable income. I think you are going to start to see consumer spending retract.”

Combined Shape Caption Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager at Miami Valley AAA Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager at Miami Valley AAA Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager Miami Valley AAA

“I would say road trips are still the highest mode of transportation that people are using this summer....Despite high gas prices people are still determined to go.”

Combined Shape Caption Matt Sheridan, senior finance lecturer at Ohio State University Credit: contributed Credit: contributed Combined Shape Caption Matt Sheridan, senior finance lecturer at Ohio State University Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

Matt Sheridan, senior lecturer in finance at Ohio State University

“For companies the question is can they pass off increased prices to consumers? For the better part of the year we’ve seen companies large and small raising prices and getting away with it.”

Combined Shape Caption Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors

“Has consumer price inflation peaked? More importantly, has the mortgage rate peaked? The slight deceleration in the latest reading suggests this, especially considering the sustained decline in oil prices. Consumer price inflation rose 8.5% in July compared to 9.1% in the prior month. That level is still high and uncomfortable but may indicate the start of a steady retreat.”

Combined Shape Caption Rea Hederman, vice president of policy for The Buckeye Institute Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption Rea Hederman, vice president of policy for The Buckeye Institute Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Rea S. Hederman Jr. vice president of policy at The Buckeye Institute

“You can say inflation is moderating, but if you look how much food is going up that’s not comforting to a somebody that has to feed a family of four or five.”

Combined Shape Caption Michael Shields is a researcher at Policy Matters Ohio Combined Shape Caption Michael Shields is a researcher at Policy Matters Ohio

Michael Shields, researcher at Policy Matters Ohio

“Firms have really taken advantage of this moment when people are enduring and expecting higher prices to not only cover their costs, they are boosting their profits. Inflation would be running about half of what it is today if that were not true.”

Combined Shape Caption Michael Hart, leader of management advisory services at Schneider Downs, Combined Shape Caption Michael Hart, leader of management advisory services at Schneider Downs,

Michael Hart, leader of management advisory services at Schneider Downs

“I think major companies are expecting things to soften. I think the fed is going to do whatever it has to do to get inflation down.”

Follow @LynnHulsey on Twitter and Facebook

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey