What questions do you have about Ohio’s proposed abortion-rights amendment? Take our survey

The Dayton Daily News is interested in hearing your questions and concerns about Ohio’s upcoming Issue 1, a proposal that would largely protect Ohioans’ access to abortion through an amendment to the state constitution.
Here’s the official language of the proposed amendment and here’s what you’ll see on your November ballot.
A number of questions submitted to the questionnaire below will be answered in an upcoming article about Issue 1 to provide our readers with a fuller understanding of the ballot issue.
In Other News
1
Ohio companies win tens of millions in new defense contract awards
2
Springboro seeks renewal of 0.5% earned income tax levy in November...
3
Ohio minimum wage rises to $10.45 an hour in 2024
4
Mobile mammography RV traveling in region increasing access to...
5
Breast cancer rates continue to rise as health providers stress regular...
About the Author