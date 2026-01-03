What Ohio politicians are saying about the US strike on Venezuela

“This is more chaos from this guy, and it’s likely unlawful. The Administration has to brief Congress on what the threats were that could justify military action and putting Americans in harm’s way - and what the plan is to ensure that we’re all not dealing with even more chaos in the wake of his war with Venezuela.”

U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, said he supported the attack in a post to X.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“President Trump today changed the course of Latin America for a generation. By acting in America’s self defense and self interest to end the narco terror organization run by Nicolas Maduro, he eliminated an obvious clear and present danger to our nation. Unlike the inept and incompetent Biden administration, who should have acted when Maduro illegally retained power in 2023, President Trump has shown the world that he will defend and protect American lives.

Maduro and his band of narco-terrorists were directly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, threatened our national security, and unleashed a an historic invasion of our country by criminals.

Venezuela served as an air, land and maritime corridor for transporting deadly poison to the US with the goal of killing American citizens.

Maduro protected Colombia’s narco-terrorists. Let them, and anyone in this hemisphere, be on notice that they are next if they aim to harm our nation. To the great and now free people of Venezuela: President Trump seeks peace and America does not wish conflict or war with your nation. It is up to you now to determine your own future and chart a path for prosperity that had seemed so elusive. America stands ready to be a partner and friend.

May God bless America and may God bless President Trump."

U.S Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, said he supported the attack in a post to X.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

“Nicolás Maduro is an illegitimate dictator. He has been indicted on charges of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism and will face trial for these crimes in a U.S. court of law.

Under Hugo Chávez—and now under Maduro—Venezuela has effectively become a criminal enterprise. The United States faced a choice: stand by while this unfolded in our own hemisphere, as American citizens became victims of that enterprise, or take action to end it and give the Venezuelan people a genuine opportunity to choose new leadership and a new direction.

All available information indicates this was a well-executed operation, thanks to the administration and our courageous U.S. military and law enforcement personnel. I will continue to monitor these actions in keeping with my congressional oversight responsibilities. I look forward to hearing more from President Trump today."

U.S Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio-R, said he supported the attack.

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

“God Bless our brave military! There’s none better.”

Ohio Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ohio, said he supported the attack.

Credit: Jim Gaines Credit: Jim Gaines

“Absolutely incredible operation by the Trump Administration. Maduro was a U.S. fugitive. This is Panama, 2025. Well done.”