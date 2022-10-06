What issues, questions matter most to you in Ohio governor’s race? Take our survey

Ohio voters won’t get to see a debate this year between Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Democratic challenger Nan Whaley in this year’s race for governor. The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News want to know what issues matter most to you and what questions both candidates should answer in order to earn your vote. This news organization will take questions about the top issues to the candidates for answers.
Take our survey below.
In Other News
1
Jet goes off runway while landing, briefly closes Dayton International...
2
Bennett, Matthews vying for open statehouse seat in Warren County
3
Ohio creates integrity division targeting election security
4
Man killed during crash involving inmate work detail on I-75 ID’d
5
Authorities probing report of scandal at fishing tournament