What is a red flag warning? What should people do?

Although it will warm into the mid-70s this weekend and the next chances for rain will not be until Tuesday or Wednesday, the fire risk is not expected to be elevated between now and then.

“The moisture content of the air will be higher, even though there is not going to be rain,” Cassady said.

[10:30 AM] Dry and breezy conditions are expected this afternoon, presenting an increased fire danger for parts of the area today. Avoid outdoor burning as these conditions could lead to rapid growth/spread of fire! pic.twitter.com/xblVS5epOn — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 20, 2022

During times of elevated fire risk:

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than ¾-inch.

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire and quickly spread.

In Ohio, outdoor open burning is banned statewide in unincorporated areas between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the months of March, April, May, October and November. During spring, wildfire danger is high before plants have turned green, and in fall, fire danger is high due to abundant dry leaves and dead grass.