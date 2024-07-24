We want your best tailgating food recipes: Here’s how to participate

This contest will be similar to our holiday cookie contest where readers submit recipes, we choose 10 and have Cox employees make them. Then, a panel of Cox judges chooses the top 3-5 recipes.

Here’s how to enter:

Email the recipe with exact measurements and instructions to food and dining writer Natalie Jones at natalie.jones@coxinc.com. Please include your first and last name, the city you reside in and a brief description about how you came across this tailgating recipe and what makes it special to you. Also include your phone number and email in case our team has additional questions. If you are a winner, that’s how you will be notified.

What will happen next:

Those interested in submitting a recipe have until Aug. 9.

Our team will choose 10 of the tailgating recipes to make. A panel of judges will then try the recipes the week of Aug. 19 and a first-, second- and third-place winner will be selected. The winners will be contacted before the end of the day Aug. 28 and a story will be published in the newspaper Sept. 7, recognizing our favorite recipes.

Frequently asked questions:

Do I have to share my recipe to the public? If you plan to submit a recipe, you must be OK with us sharing your recipe to the public.

If you plan to submit a recipe, you must be OK with us sharing your recipe to the public. Who can enter? Entrants must be 18 or older, live in the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News circulation area and be home cooks. No professional chefs, please.

Entrants must be 18 or older, live in the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News circulation area and be home cooks. No professional chefs, please. What do I get if I win? The glory! We’ll publish your recipe in our newspapers and on our websites with your comments.

The glory! We’ll publish your recipe in our newspapers and on our websites with your comments. Who should I contact with questions? Natalie Jones at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.