IDEAS: When it comes to politics, we have differences and we have hope.

We spoke honestly and from personal conviction and experience about the candidates and the issues. We raised our voices and saw fire in each other’s eyes. We each explained the perceived strengths of our favored candidate, and we each admitted weaknesses and drawbacks in the man we each support. Our “neutral” friend voiced opinions and observations about both Biden and Trump that were tearing him apart. At the end of the evening, we essentially held our ground but expressed respect for the other two men at the table and where they were coming from.

I have been reflecting a great deal on our conversation and the election that followed. More than 145 million Americans cast their ballots, a great statement about the health of our seemingly fragile democracy. With so much division, how do we move forward together? How will a slightly Democratic House of Representatives and (most likely) slightly Republican Senate work together to pass any kind of meaningful legislation on the issues we all care about?

Going back to my golf group, I started to think about all we have in common. We all love our families and would do anything in our power to help them to be successful, productive, and happy. We all respect and generally follow the Judeo-Christian principles we were brought up with. We all love our country and want all Americans to enjoy life, liberty, and their personal and communal pursuit of happiness regardless of race, color, or creed.

We want justice for all and fair enforcement of the rule of law. We all want the pandemic to end soon and are taking personal measures to safeguard ourselves and others.

Can Biden and Harris, alongside Pelosi and Schumer, work with McConnell and McCarthy to find common ground and compromise solutions on the economy, health care, social justice, infrastructure, environmental protection/climate change, and immigration?

We can only hope.

Jim Brooks is a retired high school English teacher who writes, coaches tennis, and tutors immigrants. Guest columns are submitted or requested fact-based opinion pieces typically of 300 to 450 words.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

HAPPY DIWALI ― Dr. Jhansi Koduri

Today is Diwali, a joyous holiday celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains all around the world. Referred to by many as the Festival of Lights, the word Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word ‘Deepavali’ which means ‘row of lights.” The moon calendar says it marks the beginning of the new year. Diwali symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. It celebrates the lord Rama returning from 14 years of exile after having defeated the evil king Ravana, According to Hindu mythology.