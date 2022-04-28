Waynesville man selected to vacant seat on Warren County ESC Board

He holds a master’s degree in management from Indiana Wesleyan University and a bachelor’s degree in communication management from the University of Dayton.

Bridgman and his family reside in Waynesville, where he currently serves on the village Planning Commission.

Governing board members serve four-year terms, and they must be residents of one of Warren County’s local school districts, which include Carlisle, Kings, Little Miami, and Wayne.

Allen, 73, died April 2 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was serving as president of the Warren County Educational Service Center Governing Board.

Allen served for 25 years in public education, serving on the Carlisle school board for 10 years before being elected to the ESC governing board. The governing board was required by state law to fill the vacancy within 30 days, Isaacs said.