Waynesville man selected to vacant seat on Warren County ESC Board

Local News
By
30 minutes ago

A Waynesville man has been selected to fill a vacancy on the Warren County Educational Service Center Governing Board.

Chad Bridgman was the only person to apply to fill the ESC governing board vacancy that was created by the death of board member Jimmy Allen earlier this month. Bridgman will complete Allen’s unexpired four-year term which ends on Dec. 31, 2023.

Warren County ESC Superintendent Tom Isaacs said Bridgman’s creative and energetic leadership skills will be a great compliment to the existing members of the ESC governing board as they carry out the ESC’s mission.

“He is very involved in the Waynesville community,” Isaacs said.

Bridgman is the director of Workforce Development for Sinclair College and has actively supported the workforce initiatives at John K. Lazares Alternative School for the past four years, and he is also active with the Warren County ESC Business Advisory Council.

He holds a master’s degree in management from Indiana Wesleyan University and a bachelor’s degree in communication management from the University of Dayton.

Bridgman and his family reside in Waynesville, where he currently serves on the village Planning Commission.

Governing board members serve four-year terms, and they must be residents of one of Warren County’s local school districts, which include Carlisle, Kings, Little Miami, and Wayne.

Allen, 73, died April 2 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was serving as president of the Warren County Educational Service Center Governing Board.

Allen served for 25 years in public education, serving on the Carlisle school board for 10 years before being elected to the ESC governing board. The governing board was required by state law to fill the vacancy within 30 days, Isaacs said.

