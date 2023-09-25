WATCH: Strength training is key for aging bodies

Strength training muscles is important at any age, but especially important for those age 55 and over, whose rate of muscle mass loss begins to accelerate. Strength training is also associated with decreasing common illnesses, such as diabetes and blood pressure ailments.

In Your Prime host Rick McCrabb sits down with Kim Sheehan, the Senior Health and Wellness Director with the YMCA of Greater Dayton, who explains how dynamic movement and simple exercises can help seniors maintain and gain muscle strength. Watch the video above for the full conversation.

The two discussed how strength training helps bone health and flexibility in the body, which is important for seniors. Those two characteristics help support balance and core strength to hopefully decrease the probably of falls as we age, Sheehan said.

In Your Prime is a special content from the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News, focused on what you need to know about growing older in our community: staying healthy, navigating Medicare, caring for your family, and enjoying your time. This video content is brought to you in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Dayton.

If you want more stories like this delivered straight to your email inbox – sign up for our In Your Prime newsletter here.