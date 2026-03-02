WATCH: Early moments of Ashley Flynn homicide investigation released

Caleb Flynn has since been charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in Ashley Flynn’s death.

Officers search house

Body camera video obtained this week by the Dayton Daily News shows officers checking the house for intruders after arriving at the Flynns’ home as Caleb Flynn sat on a living room couch.

While in the garage, one officer pointed out an open door.

“That back door is open,” she said. “Does that lead outside?”

The officer also looked around a truck parked in a garage.

“Do you see any blood?” she asked another officer.

“Hey, is someone watching him?” she added. “Somebody needs to be watching him.”

Caleb Flynn later told police he keeps a handgun in his truck’s glove box. He also said he has a shotgun, a .22 and a pellet gun.

Phone calls to family

While the footage was blurred by police, Caleb Flynn can be heard crying and asking officers about his wife and daughters.

Police confirmed his daughters were safe and gave him permission to call family.

“Ashley’s dead,” he can be heard saying while on the phone with his mother. “She’s dead. Someone broke in.”

During the call Caleb Flynn said his daughters don’t know their mother is gone and that they’re still sleeping.

“She’s gone mom,” he said. “She’s gone. Like why?”

He also called Ashley Flynn’s mother.

“The cops are here,” he said. “They said no one can come in the house, but they said I can call you.”

Shortly after, he told the officer Ashley Flynn’s mother was on the way and asked if she could take his daughters.

A sergeant approved it, and Calen Flynn went to his daughters’ bedroom to get them ready.

Family arrive

Caleb Flynn met his mother-in-law outside and hugged her as they both cried.

“I don’t understand,” she said.

“The girls don’t know,” Caleb Flynn responded. “I don’t know what to do.”

“I don’t know what to do either,” she answered.

They sat together outside while Ashley Flynn’s mother asked about what happened.

“What (Caleb Flynn) said is someone broke into the side door and the side door is partially open right now,” an officer said.

Ashley Flynn’s mother also asked if there were any signs of a disturbance.

“I’m not going to lie to you, we try to limit who goes into the room itself,” the officer said. “My sergeant went into the room, so I didn’t. I just saw from the outside.”

Police talk to husband

At one point police spoke to Caleb Flynn about the moments leading up to him finding his wife shot.

Caleb Flynn said he had a bad cough and was sleeping in the living room.

The dogs woke him up and he initially believed one of his daughters had gotten out of bed. The couple has two young children.

“So I went in their room and I laid down with them for I don’t even know how long,“ he said. And that’s when I heard (the gunshot.)”

When asked if he saw anyone, Caleb Flynn said he froze.

“When I finally got up, the door leading to the garage was open,” he said. “I didn’t see anybody.”

DNA samples taken

Video footage showed Caleb Flynn arriving at the police station, where he is in a small, windowless room.

He is fingerprinted, swabbed for DNA samples and photographed by Officer Will Roberts, an evidence collection officer, for documentation.

“I’m sorry to meet you under these circumstances sir,” said Roberts.

Flynn was told the DNA sample would eliminate or confirm him for DNA samples collected at the house.

When asked if he had ever been fingerprinted before, Flynn responded, “I don’t think so.”

Flynn is heard coughing and when Officer Roberts asked if he had a cold, Caleb responded, “Yeah, I’ve been coughing for weeks.”

Toward the end of the video, a detective told Flynn they will contact him with updates.

Flynn asked if his wife had been moved to a funeral home and was told she was still at the house as part of an ongoing investigation.

“They will scour that house for everything. It’s real life CSI,” said the detective.