WATCH: Dayton business leader to blast into space today

The rest of the four-man crew will be former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, who is the commander; Mark Pathy, a businessman from Canada; and Eytan Stibbe, an Israeli entrepreneur and former fighter jet pilot.

They are scheduled for a 10-day trip to the space station, then scheduled to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch has been delayed from February and again in March.

Caption Larry Connor, the founder and CEO of The Connor Group, is the pilot of the Axiom Mission 1 crew, the the first-ever all civilian flight to the International Space Station. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

Connor and the crew members paid for their seats on the mission. Some reports put that price tag at $55 million.

Connor said he signed a non-disclosure agreement that prevents him from revealing the price tag, but he has defended the decision.

“If we, as a nation or a world, are really going to move space forward, you’re going to have to get the private sector involved,” Connor told journalist Will Ujek last month. “The fact is, whether anyone likes it or not, that initial investment is going to be really high.”

Connor told our Tom Archdeacon last month: “When you think of the Wright Brothers, Neil Armstrong, John Glenn, those guys were daring pioneers. I don’t think I begin to rise to that level.

“It’s still space exploration, but with the developments and the training, its dramatically different today. It’s far safer.

“The people I mentioned, their place in history is well earned and I’m just happy to represent Ohio and the Dayton area and maybe be a small part of it.”