Warren County to see multiple GOP primary challenges in May

Brewer is a retired Lebanon school teacher. She stepped down as a Lebanon City Council member after 32 years in office and the last 20 years as mayor. Brewer is the longest serving council member and mayor in the city’s history, according to city officials.

The winner of this contested primary race will face Dr. Nabila Babar of Mason, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for county commissioner. Babar specializes in internal and addiction medicine.

AUDITOR

Incumbent Republican Auditor Matt Nolan of Lebanon is being challenged by Mike Gilkey of Loveland for the GOP nomination.

Nolan, who was first elected as county auditor in 2014, is seeking his third four-year term. Prior to his election, Nolan served as a deputy auditor and as an assistant prosecutor. Gilkey is the owner of Cincinnati-based Gilkey Window Company.

The winner of this primary race will face Esther Grubbs of Mason, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for auditor.

STATEHOUSE SEATS

The redistricting issue has created some problems with numbers and boundaries for state house seats.

Incumbent State Rep. Scott Lipps of Franklin is being opposed in the GOP primary by incumbent Clearcreek Twp. Trustee Steve Muterspaw, who was re-elected to a third four-year term as a trustee. Lipps, a former Franklin mayor and councilman, has been the 62nd District state representative for the past six years and is seeking his final two-year term.

Democrat Paul Zorn of Morrow is running unopposed and will face the GOP nominee for that seat. Zorn had previously served as a Morrow village councilman.

In the race for the 54th District state representative seat, which is opening because incumbent State Rep. Paul Zeltwanger is term-limited, there are contested primaries in both parties.

Lebanon Vice Mayor Adam Mathews and Mason City Councilwoman Kathy Grossmann have filed to seek GOP nomination for 54th District seat at the Statehouse.

The winner of that GOP primary race will face the winner of the Democratic primary between Joy Bennett and Sam Cao, both of Mason.

Incumbent State Sen. Steve Wilson of Lebanon is running unopposed for re-election in the Republican primary for the state senate seat that includes Warren, County and a portion of Hamilton County. David Dallas of Cincinnati is running unopposed in the Democratic primary

JUDICIAL RACES UNCONTESTED

Two incumbent judges are running unopposed in the Republican primary in May. Seeking new six-year terms on the Common Pleas Court bench are Judge Timothy Tepe in the general division; and Judge Jeffrey Kirby in the domestic relations division.

Two other incumbent judges, Michael Powell and Robin Piper, who serve on the 12th District Court of Appeals in Middletown, are also running unopposed in the GOP primary.

There are no judicial candidates in the Democratic primary in May.

ISSUES

There are three issues on the May ballot, all in southern Warren County: