Warren County to provide property tax relief in 2026

“Warren County’s financial strength is the result of consistent, disciplined decision-making,” said commission President Tom Grossmann. “We have focused on planning ahead and making sure today’s decisions do not create future burdens for taxpayers.”

The general fund will again carry zero debt service for the next year. The commission over the last five years has established a $47 million infrastructure bank to cover capital needs, maintained a $13.5 million rainy day fund and has enough carryover to support 2026 budget priorities.

“By avoiding debt, saving for the future, and managing taxpayer dollars responsibly we are in a position to provide additional residential property tax relief as we did in 2024,” said Commissioner Shannon Jones. “We are eager to move forward with this relief early in 2026.”

The county has earned its reputation as one of the most fiscally responsible governments in the Midwest, said Commissioner David Young.

“Rather than growing government, we focused on controlling costs and being good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars,” Young said. “We challenged every line item and scrutinized all spending that didn’t deliver real value. That’s how responsible, conservative government should operate. This budget puts taxpayers first and proves fiscal discipline still matters.”