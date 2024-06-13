Warren County tire store to be demolished for new Dunkin’ location

BreakingNews
16 minutes ago
The Bob Sumerel Tire and Service store and AAA office at 603 E. Main St. in Lebanon will close on June 21 to make way for a new Dunkin’ Donuts store.

The closing of the 7,000 square-foot tire shop is due to lease expiration and consolidation of an area Bob Sumerel location following the merger of the AAA Ohio Auto Club and the AAA Auto Club Alliance in January 2022, according to Kara Hitchens of AAA Club Alliance.

“Like all organizations, AAA continues to change and adapt as our marketplace and competitive environment evolves. After careful consideration, we have made the decision to close our Lebanon location on June 21 based on the lease expiration,” Hitchens said in a statement.

ExploreLebanon’s Breakfast Club to open second cafe in Springboro’s Wright Station

Hitchens said there were no layoffs and that the six store associates in Lebanon will be relocated to other AAA locations.

Lebanon City Council Tuesday gave final approval for the new Dunkin’ store which cleaned up the existing lots of record along East Main Street and Chillicothe Avenue to enable the construction.

City Manager Scott Brunka said construction of the 2,300 square-foot standalone donut store could begin in the third quarter of this year. Brunka also said the developer has already submitted application to demolish the tire store.

