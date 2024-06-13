Warren County tire store to be demolished for new Dunkin’ location

“Like all organizations, AAA continues to change and adapt as our marketplace and competitive environment evolves. After careful consideration, we have made the decision to close our Lebanon location on June 21 based on the lease expiration,” Hitchens said in a statement.

Hitchens said there were no layoffs and that the six store associates in Lebanon will be relocated to other AAA locations.

Lebanon City Council Tuesday gave final approval for the new Dunkin’ store which cleaned up the existing lots of record along East Main Street and Chillicothe Avenue to enable the construction.

City Manager Scott Brunka said construction of the 2,300 square-foot standalone donut store could begin in the third quarter of this year. Brunka also said the developer has already submitted application to demolish the tire store.