Warren County offers emergency rental assistance funding

Warren County households who are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for rental assistance grants.
The county received more than $7 million in a direct payment from the federal government to assist local governments with more than 200,000 residents that can be used for any existing or newly created rental programs. The government set aside $25 billion to assist eligible households across the nation. Warren County Commission in February opted to develop a locally-controlled emergency rental assistance program.
The county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program run through Dec. 31or until funds are depleted. Applicants are eligible to receive up to 15 months of rent and/or utility assistance either ongoing or for arrearages accrued after March 13, 2020. Those who require assistance for arrearages are eligible to receive up to 12 months, plus an additional three months for ongoing rent and/or utility payments.
Eligible households are those that meet specified criteria relative but not limited to financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing instability, unemployment, and household income. Applications will be prioritized based on households that include an individual who has been unemployed for 90 days prior to the application for assistance, households with a total income at or below 50% of the area median income, applicants who are in shelter status, and eligible applicants with rent and/or utility arrearages owed.
An application for rental and/or utility assistance may be submitted by either an eligible household or landlord on behalf of the renter. If a landlord is applying on behalf of the renter, Warren County Human Services will require that the renter also complete the application and submit any requested documents.
All applications will be submitted to Warren County Human Services and assigned a case manager. To apply, visit https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/ERAP-WARRENCOUNTYOH/Participant or call Warren County Human Services at 513-695-1420. A link to the application portal can also be found on the main page at www.co.warren.oh.us.
For more details on the Warren County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, eligibility, verification documents, application status, or any other inquiry, email WARREN-CDHS-ERAP@jfs.ohio.gov. For those unable to apply online, please contact Warren County Human Services at 513-695-1420 to complete an application over the phone. People can also reach out to a community partners for further assistance:
- Interfaith Hospitality Network, 513-934-5250
- Warren County Metropolitan Housing Authority, 513-695-3380
- Warren County Community Services, 513-695-2238