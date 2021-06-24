Warren County flash fire/explosion under investigation by OSHA, State Fire Marshal

Three workers were in the basement at the moment of ignition, which started a fire that spread to the kitchen on the first floor of the Wilmington Road home, according to WCPO. Wysong said the men were using denatured alcohol for the geothermal heating system being installed by Jackson Geothermal of Mansfield. He said the company was on the scene Wednesday to remove three 55-gallon drums of the denatured alcohol which is used to clean geothermal heating systems and also keeps the water from the ground from freezing.

Wysong said the two men who were hospitalized are doing better but was unaware of their prognosis. He said no first responders were injured in fighting the blaze.