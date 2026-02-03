Warren County barn collapse traps 30 to 40 cows

Between 30 and 40 cows are trapped after a barn collapsed around 1 p.m. Tuesday at 9186 Lytle Ferry Road in Wayne Twp.
Wayne Twp. Fire Chief Jason Beckett called the incident a “significant” collapse.
Beckett said between 30 and 40 cows were in the barn at the time.
“Some are alive, some have perished,” Beckett said.
The cause of the collapse is unknown.
