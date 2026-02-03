Warren County barn collapse traps 30 to 40 cows

Fire chief says rescue efforts ongoing
Updated 31 minutes ago
Between 30 and 40 cows are trapped after a barn collapsed around 1 p.m. Tuesday at 9186 Lytle Ferry Road in Wayne Twp.

Wayne Twp. Fire Chief Jason Beckett called the incident a “significant” collapse.

Beckett said between 30 and 40 cows were in the barn at the time.

“Some are alive, some have perished,” Beckett said.

The cause of the collapse is unknown.

About the Author

Michael Kurtz is a staff writer covering Centerville, Springboro, Franklin, Carlisle and Warren County for the Dayton Daily News. Contact him at Michael.Kurtz@coxinc.com.