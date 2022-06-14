Warren County area struggles with power, water outages in wake of storm

Carlisle firefighters also provided mutual aid for a house fire on Greentree Road in Turtlecreek Twp. as other departments were already responding to incidents in their communities.

The city has opened Town Hall as a cooling center, and Village Station Bar & Grill is also operating as a cooling center. Duffy said residents who have medications requiring refrigeration can bring them to Town Hall or to the police station if necessary. She is also asking residents to check on their neighbors.

Power companies at work

There are more than 40 crews from AES-Ohio and AES-Indiana working to fix downed power lines and a substation in Bellefontaine, according to Mary Ann Kabel, AES director of corporate communications. Kabel said crews worked through the night repairing substantial damage to AES equipment and downed power lines.

“We’ve made steadfast progress in less than 12 hours,” she said. “About 38,000 (AES) customers were without power at the peak of the storm.”

Kabel said 80% of the power has been restored and abut 9,000 customers were still without power before 11 a.m. today.

With the hot weather coming today, Kabel said safety is number one for AES crews, and that includes being well-hydrated and taking all safety precautions.

She said widespread outages such as the one that was experienced Monday night are harder to get power restored to customers. Some outages could affect a handful of customers, while others could affect a portion of a city with hundreds of customers.

“We have to address each outage one at a time,” she said.

Preble County

Preble County officials said the storm damage was equal across the county and everyone was touched by the storm.

“We had minor damage and some downed trees,” said David Anderson, director of Preble County’s Emergency Management Agency. “The fire departments and township trustees cleared much of it up before dark.”

Anderson said no roads were closed and there have been no requests for cooling centers.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, there were 247 AES customers there without power.