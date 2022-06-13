BreakingNews
Over 95,000 customers without power as thunderstorms roll through
Tens of thousands of power customers are without power as thunderstorms push through the area.

The most outages were reported in Butler County, which as of 6 p.m. had over 20,000 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy outage map. By 6:20 p.m., that number more than doubled to over 47,000. Warren County also saw a considerable number of outages, with Duke Energy reporting over 7,000 customers without power around 6 p.m., shooting up to over 29,000 by 6:20 p.m.

As of 6:20 p.m., over 95,000 customers were reported without electricity across the area.

Outages, by county, as of 6:50p.m. are as follows, according to the AES, Duke Energy and Darke County Rural Energy outage maps:

  • Butler: 48,330
  • Warren: 29,774
  • Montgomery: 8,693
  • Greene: 6,265
  • Preble: 2,553
  • Clark: 5
  • Miami: 2
  • Darke: 2
  • Champaign: Fewer than 5

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

