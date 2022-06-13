Over 95,000 customers without power as thunderstorms roll through

The most outages were reported in Butler County, which as of 6 p.m. had over 20,000 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy outage map. By 6:20 p.m., that number more than doubled to over 47,000. Warren County also saw a considerable number of outages, with Duke Energy reporting over 7,000 customers without power around 6 p.m., shooting up to over 29,000 by 6:20 p.m.

As of 6:20 p.m., over 95,000 customers were reported without electricity across the area.