Warren County 9/11 speaker: ‘Go out in the community and spread the light’

Warren County Sheriff Larry Sims reminded the audience that when America faced evil, the nation saw first responders stepping up to assist those in need and people helping other people. He said there was a sense of duty and unity came to overcome evil and darkness.

“I will always have hope,” he said.

Caption Jerry Ferris, right, a Warren County Veterans Services Commission member and a Vietnam combat veteran, speaks at the Warren County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. Hundreds of people attended the candlelight vigil at the Warren County 9/11 Memorial. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Clearcreek Fire District Assistant Chief Timothy Simpson said many things have changed because of that day that “saw the best and worst in human nature side by side.”

He recounted the story behind a photo of a New York City ladder truck from Brooklyn that was en route to the World Trade Center and wondered what they were thinking as they saw the destruction. That fire crew helped to rescue hundreds of people from an adjacent hotel on what became their last run.

Robin Kiley, founder of Stand2Serve and an organizer of the vigil, urged residents to share their light in the community. After the ceremony, Kiley said the county’s “outstanding young people were engaged and excited to serve those who serve us.”

A Solemn Remembrance ceremony was held this morning at the memorial.