Walmart to pay 100% of US college tuition, books for associates

Walmart’s Live Better U (LBU) education program represents an investment of almost $1 billion over the next five years, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said.

Starting Aug. 16, the $1-a-day fee will be removed for associates, making all education programs paid for by Walmart. This means about 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in the U.S. can earn college degrees or learn trade skills without education debt, the company said.