Walgreens to give cash, gift card rewards to those who receive COVID-19 vaccine

From June 22 to 26, anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens can receive a gift card. For those with a myWalgreens account, the Walgreens Cash will be available immediately following their vaccination. Those without a myWalgreens account can opt in to receive a gift card following their vaccination. Parents or guardians of those aged 12-15 can redeem the Walgreens Cash or gift card on their behalf, Walgreens officials said in a release.

Walgreens officials said that the pharmacy is providing the incentive in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action, which encourages eligible adults to get at least one coronavirus vaccine by July 4. According to Walgreens officials, 4,000 of their pharmacies have extended their hours on Fridays in June to help provide more flexible hours for walk-in appointments. Walgreens advises calling to check local hours.