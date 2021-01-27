X

Walgreens offers appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations

Walgreens is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Ohio for those eligible under the state's vaccine rollout plan. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Credit: Gene J. Puskar

By Jen Balduf

Walgreens will now offer COVID-19 vaccines to patients eligible as part of Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan.

Eligible Ohioans 75 and older will be able to schedule appointments online and find a list of participating Walgreens locations at the Walgreens COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduler or by calling 1-800-Walgreens, according to a release from Walgreens.

Appointments are required to receive a coronavirus vaccine, and walk-ins are not accepted. In addition, those eligible must live in Ohio.

