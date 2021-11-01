Voter Guide: Wayne Township Trustee (Warren County)

Current employment: Tractor Supply Company

Community involvement: Wayne Township Trustee

Why are you seeking elected office? I want to continue to see that the residents of Wayne Township receive the services they deserve while being financially responsible.

Why should voters elect you? I will continue to see that our residents are given the proper health and safety services that they deserve from our fire and rescue department. I will continue to see that our township owned roads are safe and properly maintained. Both of these, while being financially responsible of taxpayer monies. I am a lifelong township resident, and I want to see that our community maintains the charm that it possesses.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. See that the budget is balanced. 2. See that our community is given excellent care by our Wayne Township Fire Department. 3. See that the township owned roads are safe and maintained.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. I will work with the fiscal officer to see that monies are allocated properly and that taxpayer dollars are distributed as needed. 2. I will work with the chief, administration and other trustees to see that we maintain a properly staffed department, and that those department members are provided with the proper tools to serve the community. 3. I will work with the road department supervisor, administration and other trustees to see that the proper township roads are repaired as needed and that all roads maintained, while being financially responsible, so that our residents and visitors are safe while traveling through our community.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I want to let the residents of Wayne Township know that I would be honored to work for them and that I would appreciate their vote.

Diane E. Colvin

Education: B.S. from University of Dayton

Current employment: Retired

Community involvement: Treasurer of Warren County Ohio Horseman’s Council

Why are you seeking elected office? After seeing our country so divided over the past national election cycle, I realized that change starts at the local level. Since I’m retired, I have time to dedicate to this position now.

Why should voters elect you? I have worked hard on preventing two densely populated developments in both Wayne (Federle) and Sugarcreek (Oberer) townships. I have attended and participated in many Wayne Township trustee meetings, as well as the Zoning Board and the Board of Zoning Appeals. I understand how the processes works and feel that it’s time for some new representation within the township. I am dedicated to achieving my top three priorities.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Protect our rural character 2. Develop a good working relationship with Waynesville and Corwin villages 3. Ensure transparency so citizens know exactly what is happening

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. Remove the Village Transition Planned Unit Development from the zoning code. 2. Encourage business development within designated zones. 3. Cross pollinate our meeting between villages and township elected officials 4. Work together with villages on projects that benefit all residents 5. Develop a social media platform for the township 6. Listen to and respond to the resident’s ideas 7. Video record the meetings and make them easily available for replay

Anything else you would like voters to know? I have a Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma methodology and retired as a software engineer, specializing in data management and analysis. The skills I learned in my professional career will help me quickly find solutions to problems.

Pat Davidson

No response

Andrew C. Jacobs

Education: Bachelor’s of science (physics and math) from Muskingum University; Master’s of business administration from Wheeling Jesuit University

Current employment: Regional manager, Metro Line Operations - AES Ohio

Community involvement: Waynesville Chamber of Commerce - vice president; Waynesville Youth Basketball Association - president; Zoning Commission member; previous vice chair of Miami Valley Damage Prevention Council; previous Board of Zoning Appeals member; Member of Ohio Gun Collectors Association; Ohio concealed handgun license; ISA certified arborist

Why are you seeking elected office? I have been involved in multiple roles throughout the community for the last 14 years, and I have a passion for local government. If elected, I will put my knowledge, experience and hard work into leading our township, while building partnerships with other communities and preserving our rural township.

Why should voters elect you? I believe that elected officials serve their constituents best by having complete transparency in all discussions, information, decisions and vote. I can bring my work ethic, community experience, and knowledge of local and state government to our township.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? If elected, my top three priorities are removing the Village Transition Planned Unit Development, increase transparency and broaden awareness of township meetings, and foster and support collaborative relationships across Wayne Township.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I will work to gather support from the other trustees to remove the PUD and vote to broadcast our meetings to increase community involvement. I believe a trustee needs to be active in the community where he/she has been elected. Throughout my term, I plan to attend other meetings in my community, including village meetings, chamber/merchant meetings, and school board meetings.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I attended Muskingum University and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in physics and math. After college, I followed my family’s path and worked in the coal mines of West Virginia. During this time, I worked to earn my M.B.A. from Wheeling Jesuit University. I am currently the regional manager of Metro Line Ops for AES Ohio (formerly DP&L). As an active member of my community, I am also the youth basketball president, Chamber of Commerce vice president, Zoning Commission member, and I coach youth sports. I reside on a small farm in Wayne Township with my wife, Sarah, and our two children, Luke and Reagan.

Nathan Muterspaw

No response