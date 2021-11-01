Vax-2-School program to include children 5-11 as soon as this week

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an emergency use authorization for the pediatric vaccine formula. Ohio’s vaccine providers will be allowed to administer injections to children 5 to 11 once the CDC gives its recommendation, which is expected following the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, the release stated.

Explore New state student quarantine rules grew out of Warren County pilot

The ODH and Ohio Lottery Commission will share entry deadline and drawing dates for the Vax-2-School program once the CDC issues its recommendation for 5- to 11-year-olds.

More than 6.4 million Ohioans, which represents nearly 65% of Ohioans 12 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, the ODH said.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.