Van Gogh paintings at the center of new Dayton Art Institute exhibition

A new Dayton Art Institute exhibition features two Vincent van Gogh paintings on loan from Switzerland.
Van Gogh & European Landscapes, which opened Saturday, is scheduled to run through Sept. 4. The exhibition centers around European landscape paintings and also includes works by Charles-François Daubigny, Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot, J M W Turner, John Constable and more.
The two van Gogh pieces are landscapes painted in Auvers-sur-Oise, France, in July 1890, during the artist’s last month alive, according to DAI.
The exhibition is free to museum members and included in general admission for non-members. General admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and active military members and free for children ages 6 and younger.
The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information visit https://www.daytonartinstitute.org/.
About the Author