U.S. Sen. JD Vance opens office in Middletown - his hometown

Now Vance has opened an office in his hometown, his fourth office in Ohio, the Journal-News has learned. The others are located in Columbus, Toledo, and Cleveland.

The Middletown office will be located at 300 N. Main St., Suite 200.

This new office is intended to serve constituents in Southwest Ohio.

Ohioans can reach out for help with federal agencies, including but are not limited to:

Resolving Social Security issues

Resolving Medicare issues

Receiving assistance with delayed tax return refunds, or other IRS issues

Receiving assistance with the Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Expediting passport renewals, or addressing other State Department issues

“Middletown means so much to me and my family – our new office here will work to ensure Southwest Ohio receives the services it deserves,” Vance told the Journal-News. “We are here to help.”

Last year, Vance, 39, defeated Democratic congressman Tim Ryan for Ohio’s open seat created when U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, retired. Vance received 53% of the votes from the more than 4 million Ohioans who voted in the race, according to final results reported by the Ohio Secretary of State.

Now Vance finds himself in the national spotlight, a far cry from his humble beginnings growing up in Middletown. His father left home when JD was a young boy and his mother struggled with drug addiction his entire life.

Vance credits his “mamaw” for raising him and being his role model.

He called her “a tough woman, very disciplined and very firm” and the reason he graduated from Middletown High School in 2003, served in the U.S. Marines during the Iraq War, graduated from Ohio State University, received his law degree from Yale Law School, wrote a best-selling book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” co-founded Narya, a venture capital firm in Cincinnati, and now is one of the 100 U.S. senators.

“Her discipline kept me on a pretty good path myself,” Vance said once during a phone interview with this news agency. “Some kids from a troubled family don’t have a guiding hand. She was a saving grace and kept me from the other chaos.”

Vance never figured to enter politics until several years ago when he moved back to Ohio, and then Portman announced he was retiring. By this time, Vance was an accomplished author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” which Director Ron Howard turned into a movie with many scenes shot in and around Middletown.

“A lot of things were going right for me,” he said.

U.S. SEN. JD VANCE’S MIDDLETOWN OFFICE

Address: 300 N. Main St., Suite 200, Middletown, OH 45042

Phone number: 513-318-1100