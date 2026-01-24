Up to a foot of snow, dangerously cold temperatures expected over weekend

Up to a foot of snow and dangerously cold temperatures are expected this weekend as part of a major winter storm pushes through the area.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 10 a.m. today until noon Monday, with the National Weather Service in Wilmington predicting six to nine inches of snowfall in more northern areas like Darke, Auglaize and Logan counties, but closer to eight to 12 inches throughout the Dayton-Cincinnati areas of the Miami Valley.

A cold weather advisory is also in effect until noon today, with winds making it feel as cold as 12 degrees below zero.

The NWS predicted that there will be an initial round of light snow this afternoon and evening, with the heavier snowfall coming starting around daybreak on Sunday and continuing until the afternoon, then gradually tapering off in the evening and overnight.

During the day on Sunday, the NWS said it expects more than half an inch of snowfall per hour until around 5 p.m., though some areas closer to the Ohio River could also see some mixed precipitation and ice formation.

Meanwhile, highs will remain well below freezing, with highs Saturday around 15 degrees and lows around 12 degrees. Sunday’s highs are expected to be around 22 degrees, falling to around 7 degrees overnight.

The heavy snow and freezing temperatures will make it harder for crews to clear roads, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Residents should avoid driving if possible, but those who must travel should prepare a winter storm kit before hitting the road and remain weather aware. Kits should include an extra flashlight, food and water, blankets and cold weather gear.

Frigid temperatures are expected through next week, with highs in the teens and lows dropping to around or just below zero degrees.

